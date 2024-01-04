A Mother’s Courage during Captivity: A Tale of Endurance and Hope

Tel Aviv, Israel – In a recent exclusive interview with CNN, Doron Katz Asher recounted her harrowing experience as a hostage of Hamas for nearly 50 days. Her story sheds light on the psychological warfare she endured, the conditions in which she was kept, and the profound sense of guilt she feels for being freed while others remain in captivity.

Asher vividly described the events that unfolded on October 7, a day that forever changed her life. As sirens blared and gunshots grew closer, she and her daughters sought refuge in a shelter. In a desperate attempt to protect her children, Asher’s father-in-law ventured outside, unaware that it would be the last time she saw him. Soon after, another group of armed militants stormed the shelter and took Asher, her mother, and her daughters as hostages.

Thrown into the back of a tractor with other captives, Asher and her daughters endured a terrifying journey. Gunmen opened fire, leaving Asher with a gunshot wound to her back and her young daughter, Aviv, wounded in the leg. Tragically, Asher’s mother lost her life in the attack.

Taken into Gaza, the hostages were initially held in a home before being transferred to a so-called hospital. The conditions were far from ideal. Asher recalls having her wounds stitched without anesthesia while her daughters watched. Throughout their captivity, they were subjected to a constant state of psychological warfare, with limited information and attempts to instill a sense of hopelessness. Asher, however, remained hopeful, believing that the sound of fighting outside the building signaled efforts to secure their release.

After 16 days, Asher and her daughters were moved to a hospital in the city of Khan Younis. But it was not the sanctuary they had hoped for. Asher described the hospital as a place where Hamas hid hostages, contrary to its intended purpose of caring for people. The Israeli military has long asserted that Hamas utilizes civilian institutions, including hospitals, for nefarious purposes – a claim vehemently denied by the militant group.

During their time in the hospital, Asher faced numerous challenges. When her daughters fell ill, she struggled to provide them with proper medication. When young Aviv developed a fever, Asher resorted to bathing her in a sink to bring down her temperature. Although they were confined to the hospital for nearly five weeks, Asher’s determination and love for her children remained unwavering.

In a surprising twist, Asher revealed that the darkest moment of her captivity came on the day of their release. She and her daughters were smuggled out of the hospital, placed into a Hamas vehicle, and guided to freedom. While one might think freedom would bring immense relief, for Asher, it brought a deep sense of guilt for leaving behind others, including her father-in-law, who still remain in captivity.

Asher’s story serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, the power of hope in the face of unimaginable adversity. Her bravery and resilience in protecting her daughters throughout the ordeal are awe-inspiring. As the world celebrates her release, let us not forget those who are still held captive, and let us continue to seek peace and justice for all.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Hamas a terrorist group?

Yes, Hamas is widely recognized as a terrorist organization by many countries around the world, including the United States and Israel.

2. What is psychological warfare?

Psychological warfare refers to the use of various tactics and techniques to manipulate and intimidate individuals psychologically. It aims to influence their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors.

3. What is a ceasefire?

A ceasefire is a temporary cessation of hostilities between conflicting parties. It typically allows for negotiations or humanitarian efforts to take place without any active fighting.

