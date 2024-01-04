Freed Israeli Mother and Daughters Endure Psychological Warfare During Hamas Captivity

An Israeli mother and her two young daughters recently shared their harrowing experience of enduring psychological warfare during their 50-day captivity by Hamas. While they were held hostage, they were subjected to extreme emotional torment, including witnessing the tragic death of the mother’s own mother, who was shot by Hamas during their forcible abduction to Gaza.

Although the mother, Doron Katz Asher, 34, and her daughters, 5-year-old Raz and 2-year-old Aviv, were not physically harmed, the psychological manipulation they experienced was profound. They were told repeatedly that no one cared about their well-being in Israel. These statements aimed to instill a sense of hopelessness and isolation within them.

In addition to this psychological warfare, Asher and her daughters were kept in precarious situations. At first, they were held in a house in Gaza, where their captors continually emphasized that there was no effort being made to secure their release. They were made to believe that returning to their kibbutz, their home, was unlikely.

However, Asher refused to accept this narrative. The sounds of fighting outside the building convinced her that something was being done to rescue them and put pressure on Hamas to release them. This gave her hope amidst the fraught situation.

After spending sixteen days in the house, Asher and her daughters were taken to what she called a “so-called” hospital. Instead of receiving proper medical care, they found themselves in a hospital that had been taken over by Hamas, serving as a hiding place for hostages. Asher described it as a situation in which their captors showed no respect for the fundamental purpose of a hospital, which is to provide care and support.

During their time at the hospital, the youngest daughter, Aviv, fell ill and developed a fever. To bring her temperature down, Asher had no choice but to keep her in a sink filled with cold water. This only added to the emotional and physical distress they were already enduring.

Finally, after nearly five weeks of captivity at the hospital, they were transported in a Hamas vehicle without any information on their release. The drive through the streets of Gaza was terrifying, with people trying to attack the vehicle and bang on the windows. It was a traumatizing experience for the family, especially for Raz, who experienced fear for the first time.

Asher, Raz, and Aviv were reunited with their family after being released as part of a prisoner exchange during a cease-fire. It brought them immense relief to be back with their loved ones after the ordeal they had endured.

While video footage shows Hamas members seemingly cooperating with the Red Cross during the hostage release, Asher dismissed this as a show. She explained that before their release, they were left without proper clothes and were cold throughout the 50 days of captivity. However, just before being handed over to the Red Cross, they were given shoes, and Asher was even dressed nicely by the Hamas members.

Although this family had the opportunity to escape, their journey back to normalcy is still a work in progress. They await the release of Asher’s mother’s partner, Gadi Moses, who is still being held captive at 79 years old and without access to necessary medications.

The story of Doron Katz Asher and her daughters sheds light on the enduring effects of psychological warfare and the resilience needed to recover from such a traumatic experience. The hope is that all those still held captive will be reunited with their families and find the strength to rebuild their lives.

FAQ

What is psychological warfare?

Psychological warfare refers to the use of psychological tactics, manipulation, and threats to influence and control individuals or groups. It aims to instill fear, confusion, and a sense of hopelessness in the target’s mind.

What is a kibbutz?

A kibbutz is a cooperative community in Israel, where residents work together and share resources. It is usually based on agricultural activities and aims to create a collective way of living.

What is the Red Cross?

The Red Cross is an international humanitarian organization that provides assistance and support to people affected by conflicts and disasters. They work to protect and alleviate the suffering of those in need.

