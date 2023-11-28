Freed Israeli Hostage Describes Difficult Conditions in Hamas Captivity

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A recently freed Israeli hostage has shared her account of the deteriorating conditions she experienced while being held captive by Hamas. Ruti Munder, who was held in Gaza for nearly 50 days, described initially being fed well but later experiencing hunger as the economic situation worsened. She and her family were kept in a cramped room and slept on plastic chairs. This firsthand testimony sheds light on the difficult circumstances faced by captives in Gaza.

Munder, who was abducted from her home in Nir Oz on October 7th, was released last Friday. Despite the challenging conditions, she returned in good physical condition, unlike some other freed hostages who required medical attention. One elderly woman is still in critical condition due to the lack of proper care during her time in captivity.

Details about the ordeal of the released hostages have been scarce, as most have chosen to stay out of the public eye. Munder’s account, however, aligns with what relatives of other freed captives have previously shared. The hostages had to sleep on uncomfortable plastic chairs, and not all of them had access to a sheet for cover. The room where they were held was described as “suffocating,” and they were not allowed to open the blinds, although Munder managed to crack open a window for some relief.

In addition to Munder’s account, recent reports indicate that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their truce. This agreement has facilitated the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners while also increasing aid to Gaza. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in numerous casualties and a dire humanitarian situation.

Despite the difficult circumstances she faced, Munder maintained a sense of optimism throughout her captivity. While she learned of her son’s death from a Hamas militant who had access to a radio, she held on to the hope that she and her family would eventually be freed. Her story sheds light on the resilience and determination of those held captive.

As more hostages are released and receive medical and psychological care, the journey to recovery will be long and challenging. Physical healing is just the first step, as the mental and emotional toll of their time in captivity is significant.

In a separate account, the aunt of a recently released hostage shared the harrowing experience of her nephew fleeing his captors and hiding within Gaza before being recaptured. Despite the challenges he faced, his ability to adapt and find solutions in any situation gave his family hope.

The stories of these freed hostages serve as a reminder of the ongoing conflict in the region and the impact it has on innocent civilians. It is crucial to continue seeking peaceful resolutions and providing support to those affected by the violence.

