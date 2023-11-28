tag: Family Members Describe Israeli Hostage’s Escape from Hamas

Family members of an Israeli hostage who was freed from Hamas captivity have provided details of his daring escape. Roni Krivoy, a sound engineer who was kidnapped during a music festival attacked by Hamas, managed to flee the building where he was held after it was damaged in an Israeli airstrike. His aunt, Yelena Magid, explained that due to the bombings, the building collapsed, giving Krivoy an opportunity to break free from his captors. After escaping, Krivoy hid alone for several days, attempting to reach the Gaza border fence to make his way back to Israel. However, he was eventually discovered by Palestinian civilians who returned him to Hamas.

The conditions faced by hostages during their captivity have also been revealed. Many hostages shared accounts of sleeping on plastic benches without mattresses, having limited food options, and facing long waits for access to basic necessities such as toilets. Despite enduring these harsh conditions, most released hostages were found to be in good physical health. However, one 84-year-old hostage, Elma Avraham, is currently in critical condition in a hospital after her release. Her daughter has accused Hamas of neglecting her mother’s medical needs, stating that she had arrived at the hospital with a dangerously low heart rate and body temperature.

Among those freed over the weekend were three generations of the Munder family. Nine-year-old Ohad Munder, who was held captive along with his mother and grandmother, described his experience to a relative, mentioning that he had learned some new words in English and Arabic during his ordeal. Relatives of the Munder family also revealed that the conditions in which they were held were far from ideal, including sleeping on plastic benches without mattresses, even for the elderly.

It has become evident that family members were not always held together during their captivity, and many were unaware of the fates of their loved ones following the October 7th attack. In one poignant moment captured in video footage, a family member reveals that her father is still being held hostage in Gaza, which prompts the relieved response from Keren Munder that he is alive. The weight loss experienced by the hostages during their captivity is another harrowing aspect of their ordeal. Keren and Ruti Munder, for example, lost around 15 pounds each in just 50 days.

These accounts highlight the emotional and physical toll that the hostages endured while in captivity. Despite facing adversity, they managed to survive and are now beginning the process of recovery. However, the challenges they face extend beyond their time in Hamas captivity, as they return to a reality where their homes have been ransacked and personal belongings taken by militants. For these individuals, rebuilding their lives and finding a sense of normalcy will be an arduous journey.

FAQ:

Q: How did Roni Krivoy escape from Hamas captivity?

A: Roni Krivoy managed to escape after the building he was held in was damaged by an Israeli airstrike.

Q: What were the conditions like for the hostages during their captivity?

A: Hostages described sleeping on plastic benches without mattresses, limited food options, and long waits for basic necessities.

Q: How did the hostages' families discover their fate?

A: Family members were not necessarily held together, and many remained unaware of what had happened to their loved ones during the attack.

Q: How did the hostages react to their release?

A: While relieved to be free, the weight loss and the news of their homes being ransacked added to the emotional burden of their ordeal.