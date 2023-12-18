New Hamas Tunnels Pose a Serious Threat as Calls for Cease-Fire Intensify

In a recent development, former hostages of Hamas are sounding the alarm about the immense danger concealed within Gaza’s extensive tunnel network. These freed captives are pressing for a renewed cease-fire agreement in order to secure the release of the remaining captives. A group of over 100 individuals who were liberated in the previous month met with Israeli officials to share their harrowing experiences in Gaza.

One of the former hostages, who chose to remain anonymous, recounted their incessant fear during captivity, with the constant dread that each passing day might be their last. They disclosed that the tunnels harbored unimaginable threats, stating, “You have no idea what kind of monsters we are dealing with.” Moreover, they claimed that Hamas had informed them about the IDF’s utilization of the controversial “Hannibal Directive” on civilians, a protocol that supposedly instructs troops to prioritize eliminating terrorists, even if it risks the life of a kidnapped soldier.

During the meeting, the former captives emphasized the significant movement observed in Hamas’ underground labyrinth, where certain passageways are spacious enough to accommodate vehicles. They revealed that when IDF bombings approached dangerously close, they pleaded to be taken into the tunnels for safety. The hostages cautioned Israeli soldiers about venturing into the tunnels, emphasizing that Hamas would not hesitate to use them as human shields. They vehemently warned, “Don’t go into the tunnels. They are moving around in there in vast numbers. It’s a colossal danger to soldiers and to hostages.”

Recognizing the continued peril faced by the hostages seized on October 7th, the recently liberated Israeli urged their government to go to any lengths necessary to secure the release of the more than 100 individuals still held captive in Gaza. The IDF recently discovered one such tunnel near the border, providing rare insight into their construction.

On the matter of the hostages’ liberation, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz assured the attendees, which included the captives’ relatives, that the utmost priority was the safe return of the hostages. Gantz expressed that while capturing Hamas’ top commander in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, may be a symbolic victory, the real battle would involve eradicating his ideology from Gaza.

The safety of the hostages has become a highly contentious issue, particularly following the tragic incident wherein three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by the IDF. Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz lost their lives when they were unintentionally targeted by Israeli soldiers in Shejaiya. According to the IDF, it is believed that the three hostages either escaped or were abandoned by their captors. A funeral service was held for Shamriz, with hundreds in attendance, although it remains unclear if government officials were present.

In the aftermath of this devastating loss, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at the initiation of new negotiations with Hamas and Qatar to secure the release of those still held captive in Gaza. Reports indicate that the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has been engaging in discussions with Qatari officials to explore the possibility of a fresh hostage agreement with Hamas.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the main concerns related to Gaza’s tunnel system?

The main concern pertaining to Gaza’s tunnel system is the substantial danger it poses to both soldiers and hostages. These underground passageways have been observed to be quite extensive, with the capability of accommodating not only individuals but also vehicles.

2. How do former hostages warn about the tunnels?

Former hostages who have experienced captivity in Gaza have warned that Hamas terrorists move extensively within the tunnels and will not hesitate to exploit hostages as human shields. They strongly advise Israeli soldiers against venturing into the tunnels, emphasizing the colossal risk they present.

3. What is the “Hannibal Directive” mentioned in the article?

The “Hannibal Directive” refers to a revoked protocol allegedly employed by the Israel Defense Forces. It stipulates that troops should prioritize eliminating terrorists, even if it means endangering the life of a kidnapped soldier or civilian.

