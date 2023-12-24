New Insight into the Ethical Dilemma of Beluga Whales in Captivity

The plight of Bella, a beluga whale residing in a South Korean mega mall’s aquarium, has brought attention to the ethical concerns surrounding keeping these majestic creatures in captivity. For nearly a decade, Bella has inhabited a barren tank within the mall, far from her natural habitat. This article explores the controversial practice of keeping beluga whales and dolphins in captivity and raises important questions about the well-being of these intelligent marine mammals.

Bella’s journey began in 2013 when she was captured in Russian waters and sold to the Lotte World Aquarium, operated by one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates. Alongside two male belugas and other arctic animals, Bella became a popular attraction for mall visitors. People would flock to the viewing gallery to capture selfies and TikToks of the whales gracefully swimming in the artificial blue waters.

However, the vibrant appearances concealed the underlying issue: the trade and exploitation of these magnificent creatures for financial gain. American dolphin activist Helene O’Barry states, “The trade is fueled by greed… spectators must question whether a few minutes of fun justifies such cruelty.” O’Barry highlights the moral dilemma faced by the public regarding the captivity of these animals for entertainment purposes.

Tragically, Bella’s companions, Bellu and Belli, both perished prematurely. Bellu passed away at the age of 5 in 2016, followed by Belli in 2019 at the age of 12. In the wild, beluga whales can live up to 50 years, making the untimely deaths of Bella’s companions a cause for concern among animal rights activists in South Korea.

In response to public outcry, Lotte pledged to release Bella in 2019. However, four years later, Bella remains on display in the mall’s aquarium, leaving activists skeptical of Lotte’s commitment. Jo Yak-gol, co-founder of the South Korean marine life group Hot Pink Dolphins, asserts that the exhibit is still open, and no official release date has been disclosed. Moreover, Bella continues to exhibit signs of stress, engaging in repetitive and aimless circling within her tank.

Despite Lotte’s previous statements about Bella’s imminent release, doubts persist regarding the company’s actions. In an email exchange with CNN, a Lotte spokesperson indicated that release plans were still in progress, with the aquarium striving to create suitable conditions for Bella’s transition to a new sea environment. The spokesperson also mentioned Bella’s good health and ongoing training.

The captivity of beluga whales and dolphins has been a contentious topic, drawing comparisons to other forms of animal exploitation, such as keeping big cats as pets or elephant rides. The negative effects of captive environments on the well-being and psychological health of these intelligent creatures have been widely documented. This has led to global campaigns and calls for stricter regulations surrounding practices involving captive animals.

While some progress has been made with regard to banning activities involving wild animals, the issue of keeping marine mammals like beluga whales in captivity has not garnered a unified consensus within the industry. Bella’s case serves as a stark reminder of the broader ethical questions surrounding marine parks and aquariums.

As the world grapples with the complex issue of captive animal entertainment, it is crucial for society to reflect upon the impact of their choices. It is essential to consider whether the joy derived from observing these magnificent creatures is worth the potential harm caused to their well-being. Only by challenging the status quo and seeking alternative forms of amusement can we ensure a brighter future for all animals, including those living beneath the surface of the ocean.

