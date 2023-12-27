A Christmas Cruise Dashed by Unforeseen Turbulence: Passengers Suffer Minor Injuries

A sunny Caribbean cruise followed by a smooth flight back to the UK for Christmas sounded like the ideal festive break for 225 British passengers. However, their dreams turned into a nightmare when their chartered return flight encountered “freak” turbulence, resulting in hospitalizations and delays.

The passengers had embarked on a luxurious Caribbean Fly-Cruise on P&O Cruises’ Arvia ship. With its numerous pools, bars, and restaurants, the trip promised a delightful adventure to top Caribbean destinations. The cruise itself proceeded without a hitch, but the journey back home turned into an entirely different story.

Chartered by the cruise company, passengers boarded a flight from Barbados to Manchester on December 23. Unfortunately, two and a half hours into the flight, clear air turbulence struck the Airbus 300-200, operated by Maleth Aero, at 38,000 feet. The unexpected jolt forced the plane to divert to LF Wade Airport in Bermuda, with 11 passengers requiring hospitalization. Fortunately, all individuals were discharged the same day, and none of the crew members were injured.

While the passengers’ hopes of spending Christmas at home were dashed, P&O Cruises ensured their welfare by accommodating them at Bermuda hotels, covering the expenses. The repatriation flight was rescheduled for December 27, with an estimated arrival in the UK the following morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Bermuda government, all injuries sustained were minor. The Maleth Aero flight made a controlled landing on the island, where emergency medical technicians from the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service provided initial assessments and pre-hospital care. Authorities have decided to keep the aircraft grounded until a comprehensive inspection guarantees its safety and integrity.

Expressing gratitude for the swift response of emergency services, Bermuda’s Acting Minister of National Security, Owen Darrell, emphasized the prioritization of passenger and crew safety. P&O Cruises also issued a statement expressing remorse for the disruption caused by the unexpected turbulence and highlighting the collaborative efforts between the airline and hotels to ensure the passengers’ wellbeing and prompt return home.

Throughout the three-day period in Bermuda, passengers received regular updates via texts and letters, reaffirming the cruise company’s commitment to their care and comfort.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is clear air turbulence?

Clear air turbulence refers to unexpected jolts and movements experienced by an aircraft during flight, caused by disturbances in the air that are invisible to the naked eye. It is difficult to predict and can occur without any visible signs.

2. How common is clear air turbulence?

Clear air turbulence is relatively rare, but it can happen on any flight, regardless of the weather conditions or location. Pilots and airlines employ various measures to reduce the risks associated with turbulence.

3. How do airlines ensure passenger safety during turbulence?

Airlines prioritize passenger safety and provide specific training to flight attendants and crew members to handle turbulence incidents. Passengers are encouraged to keep their seatbelts fastened while seated and to follow all safety instructions provided by the crew.

4. Can turbulence cause injuries?

Turbulence can occasionally result in injuries, especially if passengers or crew members are not properly secured or if they are moving around the aircraft during the turbulence. However, the majority of turbulence encounters do not cause significant harm.

