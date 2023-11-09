Tropical Storm Franklin Expected to Develop into a Hurricane

Tropical Storm Franklin is currently positioned north of Hispaniola and to the east of the Turks and Caicos. However, meteorologists predict that it will intensify and transform into a hurricane over the weekend in the southwest Atlantic.

While there were initial concerns that Franklin might approach or pass near the U.S. East Coast, the latest forecasts suggest that it will take a different path. A cold front is anticipated to guide the storm north and then northeast, diverting it away from the U.S. coast.

Nevertheless, those in Bermuda should closely monitor the situation, as the current steering pattern might result in Franklin passing near or west of the archipelago as a hurricane at the beginning of next week. Atlantic Canada is also advised to keep a watchful eye on Franklin, as its trajectory through Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, or out into the open sea is still uncertain.

Although the U.S. East Coast is expected to avoid a direct hit, Franklin’s impacts will still be felt. High surf and potentially dangerous beach conditions, including rip currents, are likely to affect coastal areas from North Carolina to New England early next week. The timing and magnitude of these coastal threats are still being evaluated, so it is important to stay updated and exercise caution if planning a beach trip during this time.

It is crucial to note that tropical cyclones often have effects that extend beyond their projected path. As a result, it is imperative to remain vigilant and aware of potential hazards even if Franklin’s forecast track shifts.

As Tropical Storm Franklin continues to develop and progress, meteorologists and weather experts will closely monitor its movements and provide timely updates. Remember to stay informed and prepared during this active hurricane season.