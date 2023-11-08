Hurricane Franklin Presents Coastal Hazards but Avoids Direct U.S. Landfall

As Hurricane Franklin strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane, it continues to pose a threat in the Atlantic Ocean. While it is anticipated to become a major hurricane next week, the storm is expected to pass safely between Bermuda and the U.S., avoiding direct landfall.

Despite its course away from the U.S. mainland, the Eastern Seaboard should prepare for significant effects in the form of swells and rip currents. These coastal hazards are predicted to start impacting beaches as early as Monday and persist throughout the Labor Day weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center highlights that the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts will experience considerable swells and potential dangers during this period. However, meteorologists assure that Hurricane Franklin poses no direct threat of making landfall in the U.S.

With its current location approximately 620 miles south of Bermuda, Hurricane Franklin is moving north-northwest at a speed of 7 mph. It boasts maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, necessitating vigilance within coastal regions.

While the storm track outlined by the National Hurricane Center shows Hurricane Franklin moving between the East Coast and Bermuda, conditions are projected to shift on Saturday. A sharp northward or north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic is expected to persist into early next week.

According to FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin, the East Coast is protected from potential landfall by a series of troughs. However, beachgoers should remain cautious due to rough surf conditions and the likelihood of dangerous rip currents.

As the week progresses, wave heights off the coast of North Carolina could reach heights of 9 to 12 feet. Fortunately, the strongest waves will likely subside before Labor Day weekend. However, if Hurricane Franklin passes too close to the coast, there may be some minor beach erosion leading up to the holiday weekend.

In summary, Hurricane Franklin poses no direct threat to the U.S., but coastal areas should remain aware of potential hazards, including heightened swells and rip currents. As always, it is essential to follow the guidance of local authorities and be mindful of your safety during this hurricane season.