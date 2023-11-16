A Powerful Atlantic Hurricane Approaching Eastern Seaboard, Bringing Coastal Impacts

A formidable Category 4 hurricane named Franklin is currently situated in the Atlantic Ocean, far away from the East Coast. Although it poses a threat to both the Eastern Seaboard and Bermuda, the storm is not anticipated to make landfall in the United States.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane Franklin’s maximum sustained winds have slightly decreased, reaching around 140 mph with higher gusts. Despite this weakening, the storm remains a significant and powerful hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

As Franklin continues to move, it is expected to pass to the west of Bermuda on Wednesday, causing potential impacts to the island. The Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions have already begun experiencing hazardous surf and rip currents, which may persist throughout the Labor Day weekend.

To gather essential data about the hurricane, the Hurricane Hunters of the Air Force Reserve unit embarked on several flights into Franklin, including penetrating the eye of the storm. They aim to provide accurate measurements and valuable information for forecasting and monitoring purposes.

FAQs:

Q: Where is Hurricane Franklin currently located?

Hurricane Franklin is approximately 385 miles west-southwest of Bermuda and is moving northward at a speed of 9 mph.

Q: Will Hurricane Franklin make landfall in the United States?

No, the latest forecast indicates that Hurricane Franklin will not directly hit the US mainland. However, it is projected to move between the East Coast and Bermuda in the coming days.

Q: What impacts can be expected from Hurricane Franklin?

While the US mainland is not in the direct path of the storm, significant swells and life-threatening surf will affect the Eastern Seaboard from Monday onwards. These conditions are likely to persist through the duration of the Labor Day weekend. Additionally, dangerous rip currents are expected along East Coast beaches.

Q: Is there a tropical storm watch for Bermuda?

Yes, the Meteorological Service of Bermuda has issued a tropical storm watch for the island due to Franklin’s close proximity.

Meteorologists advise residents and visitors of Bermuda to stay vigilant and monitor weather updates regularly. The cyclone is anticipated to bypass Bermuda and the US, gradually turning north and eventually losing strength, dropping below hurricane intensity by the weekend.

While protective weather systems, such as a series of troughs off the East Coast, will shield the US from a direct impact, coastal areas should still prepare for rough surf conditions. Wave heights off the coast of North Carolina are anticipated to reach 9 to 12 feet by Wednesday morning. Minor implications such as beach erosion may occur if the storm passes too close.

As Hurricane Franklin progresses, its impacts are likely to spread along the US coast and Atlantic Canada over the next few days. However, with the storm’s potential landfall ruled out, the main concern will be significant swells and rough surf conditions rather than direct damage from the hurricane.

Sources: National Hurricane Center (NHC), Fox Weather, The News-Press – USA TODAY NETWORK