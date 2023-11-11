Franklin Intensifies into Second Hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic Season

The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have been closely monitoring Hurricane Franklin, which has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane. As of the Saturday 11 a.m. update, Franklin was located approximately 315 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The hurricane is currently moving in a north-northwest direction at a speed of 7 mph.

Franklin’s development marks the second hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season, following Hurricane Don. So far this year, there have been a total of seven named storms. The National Hurricane Center predicts that Franklin will continue to strengthen and could potentially become a major hurricane early next week. This will be something to closely monitor and prepare for.

In the coming days, Bermuda is expected to be impacted by the effects of Hurricane Franklin. Residents and authorities in the region should be prepared for strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential storm surges. It is crucial to follow all evacuation orders and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of individuals and property.

For further insight and information on the tropics, the WESH 2’s Eric Burris provides a deep dive into the current situation in the region. Additionally, WESH 2 has compiled a Hurricane Survival Guide for 2023, which offers valuable tips and advice on how to stay safe during hurricane season. Stay informed, stay prepared, and prioritize your safety.

