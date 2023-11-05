Tropical Storm Franklin Presents Surfing Opportunities on the East Coast

Tropical Storm Franklin is causing a stir as it strengthens into a hurricane, bringing with it the promise of fantastic surf conditions along the East Coast. While it is not expected to make landfall, surfers and wave enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the sizable waves that will be generated by the storm.

According to meteorologists at Fox Weather, Franklin is projected to reach major Category 3 status by Monday as it passes between the US Coast and Bermuda. It will then head eastward, gradually weakening as it moves towards the middle of the Atlantic. The storm’s path is expected to keep it away from the East Coast, ensuring no direct impact on land.

Although not making landfall, Franklin’s powerful winds are forecasted to create rough and potentially dangerous surf conditions. Wave heights off the coast of North Carolina are predicted to be between 9 and 12 feet by Wednesday morning. Surfers are encouraged to exercise caution and be aware of the strong rip currents that may accompany these large swells.

While the storm’s intensity is expected to peak with winds of up to 125 mph on Monday and Tuesday, it will gradually weaken as it veers eastward, eventually dissipating over colder waters. Throughout the week, dangerous rip currents are anticipated along the East Coast, posing risks to swimmers and beachgoers.

These surf prospects, however, may have some implications for coastal areas. Due to the storm’s proximity, the potential for minor beach erosion exists, particularly ahead of the Labor Day weekend holiday. Nevertheless, forecasters are optimistic that any significant impacts will be minimal, with the largest waves receding before the holiday weekend.

As Franklin steadily moves northwest, it brings wind gusts of up to 85 miles per hour. These gusts are expected to intensify to around 120 miles per hour as the storm progresses towards colder waters in the north. Surfers and wave enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the storm’s powerful swells, ensuring a thrilling experience for those willing to ride the waves.