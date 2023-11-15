New Hurricane Threatens Florida as Franklin Strengthens

In a dramatic turn of events, Tropical Storm Franklin has quickly gained strength and been upgraded to a hurricane by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). This makes it the second hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. As Franklin continues to move in a north-northwestward direction, Florida officials are closely monitoring another tropical system known as Invest 93L, which is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Driven by the data collected by Air Force and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters, the NHC determined that Franklin’s surface pressure dropped to 989 mb, with winds reaching speeds of 60 to 65 kt. With these significant findings, Franklin has officially been designated as a hurricane.

According to the NHC, Franklin is projected to reach Bermuda by Wednesday and is expected to become a “major hurricane” next week. However, the agency reassures that its projected path will curve along the East Coast, staying several hundred miles away from the U.S. shore. This provides some relief for coastal communities fearing the potential impact of the hurricane.

Meanwhile, the NHC has also issued a warning regarding tropical system Invest 93L. With a 70% chance of turning into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of reaching that classification overall, Invest 93L poses an additional threat to the region. Currently located over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, it is crucial for residents of the Yucatan, western Cuba, and Florida to closely monitor the progress of this system throughout the weekend.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not taken the potential threats lightly and has urged residents of the state’s Gulf Coast to be prepared for harsh weather conditions. Recognizing the unpredictable nature of tropical systems, DeSantis has directed the Florida Emergency Management team to take necessary precautions. With the possibility of significant impacts early next week, residents are advised to remain vigilant and stay updated on the developments through reputable sources like the NHC.

FAQ

What is a tropical storm?

A tropical storm is a meteorological phenomenon characterized by strong winds and heavy rainfall. It typically forms in tropical or subtropical areas and can pose a significant threat to coastal regions.

What is a hurricane?

A hurricane is a powerful tropical cyclone with sustained winds exceeding 74 mph. It is usually accompanied by torrential rain, storm surges, and can cause widespread damage and destruction in its path.

What is Invest 93L?

Invest 93L refers to a specific system that meteorologists closely track. It is given this name before it officially becomes a tropical storm or hurricane. The term “invest” signifies that it is under investigation by meteorologists for potential development.

How can residents prepare for a hurricane?

Residents in hurricane-prone areas should create an emergency plan, secure their homes, stock up on essential supplies like food, water, and medication, and stay informed through reliable sources such as the National Hurricane Center.

Source: National Hurricane Center