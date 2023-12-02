New Truce Efforts in Gaza: Macron Urges Clarity in Objectives

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Gaza and announced his visit to Qatar to aid in the push for a new truce. Speaking at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Macron emphasized the need for intensified efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

The breakdown of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas on Friday sparked blame and tension between the two sides. Macron, in his press conference, called on Israel to clearly define its goals with regard to Hamas. He questioned whether the total destruction of Hamas, as an objective, was feasible and warned that such a goal would prolong the conflict by another ten years.

To emphasize the importance of a comprehensive solution, the French President reminded world leaders that Israel’s security could not be achieved at the expense of Palestinian lives. Macron urged for collective awareness of the resentment and public opinion in the region, highlighting the need for a balanced approach.

In response to Macron’s remarks, Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterated Israel’s position. He emphasized that Israel’s actions were targeted at Hamas, which is recognized as a brutal terrorist organization responsible for heinous acts of violence against innocent civilians. Regev stressed that Israel is actively working to minimize harm to Gazan civilians caught in the crossfire.

Efforts towards a new truce and ceasefire in Gaza continue, spurred by Macron’s visit to Qatar, where diplomatic discussions and negotiations are taking place. The international community closely watches these developments, hoping for a resolution that brings lasting peace to the region.

FAQs

What is COP28?

COP28 refers to the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, where world leaders gather to discuss and address global climate issues.

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a political and military organization that controls the Gaza Strip. It is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States and the European Union.

Who is involved in the mediation efforts?

Various countries and international bodies are involved in the mediation efforts, aiming to facilitate a truce between Israel and Hamas. France, led by President Macron, has been actively engaged in these diplomatic endeavors.