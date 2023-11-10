Fighting Terrorism: Macron Calls for Broadened Anti-ISIL Coalition to Include Hamas

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed expanding the international coalition against ISIL to also include the fight against Hamas, the Palestinian group. During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Macron expressed solidarity with Israel following a deadly attack by Hamas. He emphasized that France and Israel share a common enemy in the fight against terrorism.

Macron’s visit to Israel comes in the wake of an attack by Hamas members that resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people, including about 30 French citizens. In response, Israel has been conducting airstrikes in Gaza, causing the deaths of more than 5,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

In addition to meeting with Netanyahu, Macron also plans to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah. During his visit, Macron aims to work towards concrete and positive outcomes. He has outlined a four-point plan, which includes preventing escalation, securing the release of captives in Gaza, ensuring Israel’s security, and fostering a two-state solution.

Macron’s office has stated that he will call for the protection of the civilian population in Gaza and the resumption of a genuine peace process for the creation of a Palestinian state. He will also advocate for a humanitarian truce to allow critical aid into Gaza, which has been suffering from a lack of basic supplies due to Israeli blockade.

Regarding the hostages taken by Hamas during the attack, Macron emphasized the importance of their release, describing it as an “awful crime” to play with the lives of civilians and soldiers. He stressed the need to fight against terrorism without widening the conflict.

Macron’s visit to Israel is part of a series of visits by Western leaders, including those from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy. These visits highlight the international community’s attention to the ongoing conflict and the pursuit of peace in the region.