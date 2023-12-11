France’s Interior Minister Faces Political Setback Over Immigration Bill

PARIS — In a surprising turn of events, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has offered to step down after his highly debated immigration bill was rejected by the National Assembly. This defeat comes as a significant blow to the government, which had spent over a year negotiating and refining the details of the legislation. The bill, already approved by the Senate, aimed to expedite the deportation process for foreigners who have committed crimes on French soil and included provisions to grant legal status to undocumented workers in certain cases.

Darmanin admitted defeat during an interview with TF1, acknowledging that he had hoped to equip law enforcement officials and judges with the necessary tools to combat illegal immigration. However, President Emmanuel Macron refused to accept Darmanin’s resignation and instead requested that he present new proposals to overcome the impasse and achieve an effective immigration law.

This setback comes as Macron has struggled to pass legislation since losing his parliamentary majority in last year’s elections, relying on ad hoc agreements with opposition parties. The conservative Les Républicains party, in particular, demanded stricter immigration measures and abstained from supporting the government on this contentious issue.

The defeat suffered by Darmanin is especially humiliating, as the bill was rejected by a slim margin even before it could be thoroughly debated. With a vote of 270 against and 265 in favor, the government now faces the challenging task of finding a way forward. It could choose to resubmit the rejected bill to the Senate, form a joint committee of senators and MPs to seek a compromise, or abandon it altogether. Alternatively, the government may employ a controversial constitutional maneuver to enact the bill without a vote.

To address this complex situation, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has called for an emergency meeting with ministers and lawmakers to explore potential solutions. Meanwhile, opposition parties, ranging from the far-right National Rally to the far-left France Unbowed, have expressed their jubilation following the vote’s outcome.

