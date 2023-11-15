France to Terminate Military Presence in Niger by 2023

France has announced its plan to withdraw its military presence from Niger by the end of 2023, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. This decision comes amidst intensifying tensions between the two nations since a military junta took control of Niger in July.

Macron stated that France is ceasing its military cooperation with the de facto authorities in Niger due to their reluctance to combat terrorism. The French government has not recognized the military leaders who took over rule and maintains that the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum is the country’s only legitimate authority.

The decision to end the cooperation is rooted in France’s reluctance to engage in internal political struggles and unwillingness to be held hostage by the military group. Macron emphasized that the withdrawal will be conducted in an orderly manner, coordinating with the putschists to ensure a peaceful transition.

France had stationed around 1,500 troops in Niger to assist with counterterrorism efforts, as the country was considered a relatively stable democracy in a region plagued by political instability, terrorism, and Islamist insurgencies. However, the recent coup has prompted France to reconsider its military presence.

Notably, the United States is also contemplating withdrawing its troops from Niger in the near future. Approximately half of the roughly 1,100 US troops deployed in the country could be pulled out, according to US officials.

In addition to the military withdrawal, France has decided to recall its ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte. The ambassador was previously “held hostage” at the French embassy, with food supplies being blocked. Despite the military junta’s orders for Itte to leave the country and subsequent revocation of his visa, the French diplomat remained in place, demonstrating a disregard for the junta’s authority.

