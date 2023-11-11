France Confronts Pro-Palestinian Rally Amidst Deepening Conflict

Paris, Oct 12 – In the midst of escalating tensions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict, French police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a banned demonstration supporting the Palestinian people on Thursday. The rally, which was prohibited by France’s interior minister due to concerns over public order, drew hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters to central Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron appealed for unity among the French people during a solemn televised address, urging them to refrain from bringing the Middle East conflict into their own communities. Macron emphasized the importance of avoiding domestic divisions that could exacerbate international tensions.

Amidst fears of escalating violence, the government has taken measures to strengthen the security of Jewish sites, including schools and synagogues, by bolstering police protection. Macron referred to the ongoing conflict as an earthquake affecting not only Israel and the Middle East but also having broader implications.

The French government’s decision to ban the pro-Palestinian rally was met with criticism, particularly from the far-left France Unbowed party. They faced backlash for their refusal to classify the Hamas attack as an act of terrorism, creating tension with their Socialist and Green opposition partners.

Despite the ban, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators assembled in central Paris, though police forces worked diligently to prevent the merging of separate groups. Chants of “Israel murderer” and “Macron accomplice” echoed through the streets as participants expressed their solidarity with Palestine.

The recent Hamas call for protests across the Muslim world on Friday has added further fuel to the escalating tensions. In response, France’s interior minister previously instructed local authorities to prohibit all pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country.

Since the cross-border attack by Hamas from Gaza on Saturday, French authorities have made over 20 arrests in connection with anti-Semitic acts, including instances of harassment targeting Jewish children at school.

