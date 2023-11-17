France-U.S. Relations Strained as Niger Coup Intensifies Tensions

In the wake of the recent coup in Niger, the relationship between France and the United States is facing escalating tensions. The two countries find themselves at odds over how to respond to the ousting of Niger’s president in July. France has chosen to refrain from diplomatic engagement with the junta and is backing a regional body that has threatened military intervention. On the other hand, the U.S. has sent an envoy to meet with the junta leaders and has not officially labeled the takeover as a coup, insisting on exploring options for a negotiated restoration of democracy.

While both France and the U.S. support a peaceful resolution, the differing approaches have caused friction. French officials express concern that engaging with the junta only strengthens their position. They believe that setting conditions and guarantees should have been a priority before engaging in any talks with the coup leaders. This disagreement highlights the varying interests and perspectives of France and the United States in Niger.

Former U.S. officials claim that France’s discontent with the American approach stems partially from a fear of losing one of its key strategic footholds in the West African Sahel. France has already faced troop withdrawals from other countries in the region due to previous coups. The stakes are higher for France, which sees the coup in Niger as both a strategic and psychological defeat.

Traditionally, France has been accustomed to seeing other world powers following its lead in West Africa. However, this time around, the U.S. has taken a different stance. Acting Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, made a visit to Niger to meet with coup representatives but was denied a meeting with the deposed president. French officials point to this situation as an example of the U.S. being too hasty in its engagement.

Despite these tensions, France and the U.S. remain closely aligned on various global issues. However, several points of contention have emerged between these long-standing allies in recent years. These points include differences in their security partnership with Australia, the U.S. and the United Kingdom, as well as varying approaches to China and concerns over America’s Inflation Reduction Act.

So, what is the way forward? The U.S. believes that the window of opportunity for a resolution is closing. They advocate for flexibility rather than allowing that window to shut completely. However, some argue that this approach may not yield the desired outcome.

Meanwhile, the junta in Niger appears to trust the United States more than it does France. They accuse the French of pressuring them and blame them for corruption within the country. Furthermore, they do not seem willing to reinstate the deposed president, whom they hold responsible for that corruption. In contrast, they perceive the U.S. as being less condescending and are open to engaging with them.

While tensions exist between France and the United States over Niger, both parties maintain ongoing discussions and coordination. Their focus remains on achieving a diplomatic and constitutional resolution, while also seeking the release of President Bazoum. It is clear that the crisis in Niger has exposed differences in the approaches of partner countries, but all share the same ultimate goal of restoring democracy.

