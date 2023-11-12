France Announces Troop Withdrawal from Niger Following Political Upheaval

In a move that has significant implications for French influence in West Africa, President Emmanuel Macron has declared the withdrawal of French troops from Niger. The decision comes in the wake of a coup that took place in the country in July, signaling a blow to France’s counter-insurgency operations and regional presence in the Sahel region.

Macron stated that approximately 1,500 soldiers would be withdrawn by the end of the year, firmly emphasizing that France refuses to become “hostage to the putchists.” This decision, which follows mounting pressure from the junta and widespread demonstrations, is expected to exacerbate Western concerns over the growing presence of Russia in Africa. Notably, Russia’s mercenary force, Wagner, is already established in Niger’s neighboring state, Mali.

While Macron has made it clear that he does not recognize the junta as Niger’s legitimate authority, he conceded that coordinated troop withdrawal would occur in consultation with the coup leaders. In an interview with France’s TF1 and France 2 television stations, the French president asserted, “We will consult with the putschists because we want things to be orderly.”

Alongside the withdrawal of troops, France’s ambassador will also be temporarily recalled, underscoring the seriousness and importance attached to this decision. The reduction of French influence in Niger and its neighboring countries has been gradually unfolding in recent years, parallel to the escalating resentment expressed by the local population. French forces have been expelled from Mali and Burkina Faso following coups in those respective nations, diminishing their participation in combating deadly Islamist insurgencies across the entire Sahel region.

Prior to the coup, Niger had served as a vital security partner for both France and the United States. The country had been a key operational base against Islamist extremism, playing a crucial role in the fight against insurgencies in West and Central Africa. However, the current political upheaval indicates a significant shift in the regional dynamics and raises concerns about the future trajectory of security efforts in the Sahel.

The presence of the French military base in Niger’s capital, Niamey, has become a focal point for anti-French protests since the coup occurred. Demonstrators regularly assemble outside the base, demanding the withdrawal of troops located in the capital. These protests have witnessed large turnouts, with tens of thousands rallying against France on one occasion. Symbolic actions, such as slaughtering a goat dressed in French colors and displaying coffins adorned with French flags, have further intensified the anti-French sentiment among pro-coup demonstrators.

Of particular concern for Western nations is the display of Russian flags during these protests in Niamey. This development has fueled apprehension that Niger may follow Mali’s lead by replacing foreign troops with Wagner fighters. However, uncertainties exist regarding Wagner’s future after the demise of its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash last month. Prigozhin had previously expressed ambitions of expanding Russian influence across all continents and advocating for greater freedom in Africa.

Wagner’s presence extends beyond Mali and Niger, with operations also underway in the Central African Republic and Libya. Despite Western claims, Russia denies any involvement in Sudan. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a restoration of constitutional order in Niger, emphasizing the need for stability in the region.

It is important to note that France sources a negligible amount, less than 10%, of its uranium for nuclear power plants from Niger. Orano, a state-owned French company, operates a mine in the northern part of the country. Macron continues to recognize democratically elected President Mohammed Bazoum as Niger’s legitimate leader, who is currently being held captive by the coup leaders. He has informed Bazoum about the decision regarding troop withdrawal.

