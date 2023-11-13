France Supports Lebanese Army with Armoured Vehicles Amid Growing Tensions in Southern Lebanon

France has committed to providing the Lebanese army with dozens of armoured vehicles to enhance their patrol capabilities, according to France’s defence minister. Sebastien Lecornu emphasized the importance of strengthening the Lebanese national army to ensure effective coordination with the United Nations peacekeeping force, particularly as tensions rise between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The partnership between France and Lebanon involves equipping the army with military equipment, specifically armoured vehicles for protected troop transport. These vehicles play a critical role in maintaining patrols in the region. Several dozen armoured vehicles are expected to be delivered to the Lebanese army in the near future, highlighting France’s long-term support for the country, irrespective of current challenges.

In addition to armoured vehicles, France will also provide medicines to the Lebanese army. Furthermore, a joint programme to facilitate the purchase of medical supplies at reasonable prices for the army is being established. This assistance reflects France’s commitment to supporting the Lebanese army comprehensively.

France has a historical relationship with Lebanon, which it has sought to leverage to deescalate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. However, recent spikes in violence have posed significant challenges. As part of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), approximately 700 French soldiers are stationed in the region. UNIFIL was established in 1978 following violent incidents along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The significance of Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim armed group classified as a terrorist organization by the United States and other countries, cannot be ignored. With substantial influence in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s actions have the potential to ignite a major conflict, alarming Lebanese leaders.

