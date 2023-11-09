France to Evacuate Citizens from Niger amid Political Upheaval

France has announced plans to evacuate a significant number of French and European citizens from Niger in the wake of a recent coup d’état, according to the country’s foreign minister. The military junta’s seizure of power in the West African nation has led to the closure of borders and raised concerns about security in the Sahel region. The escalating influence of Russia in the area has also become a source of worry for Western allies. France, which has had a military presence in the Sahel for the past ten years, is now facing criticism from some locals who believe the former colonial power should cease intervention in their affairs.

In response to the ongoing political instability and escalating security risks, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna confirmed that the evacuation of French citizens, as well as citizens from other EU countries, would commence imminently. Although exact figures remain unknown, it is estimated that hundreds of individuals are seeking to be evacuated. Italy has also announced that it will provide a dedicated flight to repatriate its nationals from Niger, and Colonna expressed hopes that European countries coordinating their efforts would streamline the evacuation process.

While plans are underway to evacuate foreign citizens, there has been no mention of troops being withdrawn from Niger at this stage. France intends to ensure the safety of its citizens by engaging with local authorities during the evacuation operation. Despite these measures, Colonna emphasized that the evacuation should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the junta.

The political turmoil in Niger has triggered concerns over potential destabilization in the region. Protests outside the French embassy in Niamey, including allegations of aggression by French forces, have raised suspicions of external influences seeking to exploit the situation. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, publicly supported the coup and offered assistance to restore order. In response, the Kremlin expressed concern about the situation and urged a swift return to constitutional governance.

Niger, a major uranium producer, plays a significant role in the global supply of nuclear energy resources. However, the EU Commission has assured that utilities have sufficient inventories to mitigate any short-term supply risks. French nuclear fuels company Orano has stated that its operations in Niger will continue unaffected by the evacuations, as the majority of its staff are Nigerien nationals.

As the political crisis unfolds, regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger, including border closures and financial transaction halts. It has also warned of potential military intervention to reinstate the ousted President. Despite this, neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea have expressed support for the junta. With the situation in Niger remaining uncertain, efforts to ensure the safety of foreign citizens and restore constitutional governance will continue to be at the forefront of international attention.