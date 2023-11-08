France Increases Security Presence After School Stabbing

France Deploys 7,000 Soldiers in Response to School Stabbing

In a response to the recent fatal stabbing of a teacher in the town of Arras, France has declared a state of high alert and will deploy 7,000 soldiers to increase security measures. The suspect, Mohammed Moguchkov, who has ties to Chechnya, also wounded three others in the attack. According to preliminary reports, Moguchkov shouted the phrase “Allahu Akbar!” (God is greatest) during the incident, leading authorities to suspect a possible link to Islamist terrorism.

President Emmanuel Macron, in a visit to the school, condemned the attack as an act of “Islamist terror” and praised the courage of the victim in protecting others. Macron also revealed that another attempted attack had been foiled in a separate region of the country. The interior ministry later confirmed a connection between the incident and events in the Middle East.

The deployment of 7,000 soldiers, part of the Operation Sentinelle initiative, will be completed by Monday evening. Operation Sentinelle started in 2015 with the aim of protecting sensitive areas of the country from terrorism, and it currently involves 10,000 soldiers and 4,700 police and gendarmes.

The suspect, Mohammed Moguchkov, was already on the French national security watchlist as a potential threat and was under surveillance by France’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities have arrested several members of his family in connection with the attack.

This incident comes almost three years after the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, also by an individual with ties to Chechnya. The attack on the school has reignited concerns about the security of educational institutions in France.

The increased security presence and deployment of soldiers aim to reassure the public and protect vulnerable areas of the country. France remains determined to confront and prevent acts of terrorism, reflecting its commitment to maintaining the safety of its citizens and preserving its core values.