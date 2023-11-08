France Bans Abaya in State Schools, Citing Secular Laws

France’s education minister has announced a new policy that will prohibit students from wearing the abaya, a loose-fitting full-length robe worn by some Muslim women, in state-run schools. The ban is in line with France’s strict regulations on religious signs in educational institutions and government buildings, which aim to uphold secular laws. The decision comes into effect from the beginning of the new school year on September 4th.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized the importance of religious neutrality in schools, stating that students’ religious affiliation should not be identifiable by their attire. “I have decided that the abaya could no longer be worn in schools,” Attal stated during an interview with France’s TF1 TV.

The debate surrounding the wearing of abayas in French schools has created a political divide. Right-wing parties have advocated for a ban, while those on the left have expressed concerns about the rights of Muslim women and girls. Attal argued that secularism allows individuals to liberate themselves through education, adding that the abaya is viewed as a religious gesture that challenges the secular nature of schools.

France has a long history of regulating religious symbols in schools, dating back to the 19th century. The country has banned Christian symbols, such as large crosses, to prevent any religious influence in public education. Over the years, the regulations have been updated to incorporate the Muslim headscarf and Jewish kippa, but the abaya has not previously faced an outright ban.

The decision by Education Minister Attal marks a significant policy move since his appointment by President Emmanuel Macron earlier this year. The announcement comes amid heightened discussions surrounding Islamic symbols in France, particularly in the aftermath of the tragic beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in 2020.

While some argue that banning the abaya infringes upon religious freedom, the French government maintains its commitment to secularism and the separation of religion and state. The ban on abayas in state schools underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain a neutral, inclusive environment for all students in France.