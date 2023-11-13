France Takes a Stand Against Disposable E-Cigarettes: A Move Towards a Healthier Future

France has recently announced its decision to ban disposable electronic cigarettes in an effort to prioritize public health. The country’s Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, made this announcement during an interview with radio station RTL, emphasizing the significance of this issue.

Disposable e-cigarettes, also known as “puff” devices, have gained popularity among young individuals. However, their use has been associated with the development of tobacco addiction. Recognizing this concern, the French government is taking proactive measures to combat it.

In addition to the ban on disposable e-cigarettes, France is in the process of developing a nationwide program to address the issue of tobacco use. This program aims to tackle the alarming statistic of 75,000 deaths each year in France that are attributed to tobacco-related causes.

While the focus is on discouraging tobacco use and combating addiction, the government has clarified that there are no plans to further increase taxes on tobacco in the upcoming year. The decision to raise taxes on tobacco earlier was part of the ongoing efforts to promote a healthier society.

President Emmanuel Macron has also contributed to the efforts against tobacco and alcohol consumption. His ambitious plans for 2021 include the establishment of more smoking-free areas and the goal of achieving a tobacco-free generation by ensuring that all 20-year-olds are free from tobacco dependence by 2030.

This move by France exemplifies a commitment to improving public health and combating the detrimental effects of tobacco addiction. By addressing the use of disposable e-cigarettes, the government is taking a step towards ensuring a healthier future for its citizens.

