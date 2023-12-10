French Juvenile Court Convicts Six Teenagers in Teacher Murder Case

In a recent ruling, a French juvenile court found six teenagers guilty in connection with the 2020 killing of teacher Samuel Paty. The court determined that five of the defendants, who were mostly between 14 and 15 years old at the time, had participated in stalking the teacher and disclosing his identity to the attacker. These individuals were charged with criminal conspiracy aimed at preparing aggravated violence. Additionally, a 13-year-old girl was convicted of making false accusation charges and slanderous comments after allegedly lying about the details of the classroom debate.

The tragedy unfolded when Paty, a respected teacher, displayed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad during a discussion on freedom of expression. This action, intended to foster critical thinking and open dialogue, instead incited anger among certain individuals. On October 16, 2020, Abdoullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who had been radicalized, beheaded Paty in an act classified as Islamist terrorism.

Following the classroom debate, Paty’s name was shared on social media platforms, which ultimately led to his untimely death. Anzorov, armed with extremist beliefs, confronted Paty outside his school in a Paris suburb and took his life. In response to their assistance in identifying the teacher, the teenagers allegedly received promises of financial compensation amounting to €300-350 ($320-$375). However, they claim to have been unaware of the attacker’s intentions to kill Paty.

The trial proceedings were conducted in camera, protecting the identities of the accused in accordance with laws that safeguard the privacy of minors. Consequently, French media outlets were prohibited from disclosing the names of the defendants.

FAQs:

Q: What were the teenagers convicted of?

A: The teenagers were found guilty of stalking the teacher and revealing his identity to the attacker.

Q: What charges were brought against the 13-year-old girl?

A: The 13-year-old girl was charged with making false accusation charges and slanderous comments.

Q: How did the tragedy unfold?

A: Following a classroom debate on freedom of expression, the teacher displayed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which sparked anger. Subsequently, he was beheaded by a radicalized individual.

Q: What was the motive behind the attack?

A: The attack was motivated by extremist beliefs and classified as an act of Islamist terrorism.

Sources:

– AP: [www.apnews.com](https://www.apnews.com)

– dpa: [www.dpa.com](https://www.dpa.com)

– Reuters: [www.reuters.com](https://www.reuters.com)