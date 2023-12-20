France Implements Stricter Immigration Policies amidst Political Turmoil

The French government has recently passed a comprehensive immigration bill aimed at tightening regulations on residency and citizenship. This legislation, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, faced opposition from within his own party over concerns that it aligned too closely with the far-right National Rally (RN) led by Marine Le Pen. Despite the internal rebellion, the bill received overwhelming support in parliament.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the driving force behind the legislation, expressed relief at the successful passing of the bill, as it signifies a firm stance on immigration issues. The bill was significantly strengthened from its original version, with Macron’s critics accusing him of appeasing the far-right in an attempt to gain their support.

With 349 votes in favor and 186 against, the bill secured a wide margin of approval in the French parliament. The upper house had previously passed the legislation, further cementing its significance. The amendments included in the bill introduce migration quotas, tighten requirements for acquiring French citizenship, and allow for the potential revocation of French nationality for dual nationals convicted of serious crimes against the police.

The compromises made in the legislation were a result of pressure from the right, leading to the scaling back of regulations on residency permits and delays in accessing welfare benefits for migrants and their children. This has sparked controversy and embarrassment among left-wing members of Macron’s party, who are reluctant to align themselves with the far right on this issue.

Despite the internal divisions and criticisms from various groups and NGOs, President Macron views the passing of this bill as a significant achievement. The contentious nature of the legislation shows the depth of discourse surrounding immigration in France, with strong opinions on both sides of the debate.

