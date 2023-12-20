France Implements Controversial Immigration Law Amid Political Divide

Lawmakers in France have recently passed a new immigration bill that introduces stricter controls on migration. The passage of this legislation comes after President Emmanuel Macron faced opposition from within his own party, with the bill gaining support from the far-right National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen.

Despite initial resistance, the bill ultimately received approval from Macron’s centrist coalition and conservative lawmakers in the lower house. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who championed the bill, expressed relief after a large majority voted in favor, signaling a decreased reliance on the support of far-right lawmakers.

This new immigration law has significant implications for the upcoming parliamentary elections, with both Macron and Le Pen hoping to gain political advantages. While the bill’s passage would have benefitted Macron, Le Pen has deemed the stricter policy as a “great ideological victory” for the far right, potentially boosting her chances in the elections.

What are the key provisions of the new immigration law?

Throughout the legislative process, the immigration bill underwent various amendments aimed at tightening immigration rules. Critics on the left argued that the government was succumbing to pressure from the far right.

To appease right-wing factions, the government compromised on measures that would have allowed certain immigrants to obtain residency permits. Additionally, the duration of stay required for migrants to access welfare benefits in France was extended.

The new legislation also introduces a delay of five years for unemployed non-EU migrants to become eligible for housing benefits.

In an effort to win support from the right, the government has implemented immigration quotas that make it more challenging for the children of immigrants to acquire French citizenship.

While the new law facilitates the issuance of residency permits for migrants working in industries facing labor shortages, it also streamlines the process for expelling illegal migrants.

Prime Minister Borne has announced that the law will be submitted to the Constitutional Council for review, as the government has expressed concerns regarding its constitutionality.

