New Measures Implemented in France as Bomb Threats Prompt Evacuations of Iconic Landmarks

Amidst growing concerns about security following a recent fatal school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist, the Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace were evacuated on Saturday following bomb threats, according to police reports. The French government has responded by deploying 7,000 troops throughout the country in an effort to enhance security measures.

The evacuations of these renowned tourist attractions, known as two of the world’s most-visited sites, occurred against the backdrop of heightened vigilance in France due to Friday’s school attack and the ongoing tensions related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The French government is particularly concerned about the potential consequences of the war for its own country.

When the evacuation was announced, alarm bells rang throughout the Louvre Museum, including its underground shopping center located beneath its iconic pyramid structure. Paris police conducted a thorough search of the museum after receiving written bomb threats. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no explosives were discovered, enabling the museum to reopen as planned on Sunday.

The Louvre Museum attracts between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors daily, with several million people visiting annually, all eager to witness its collection of masterpieces, including the renowned Mona Lisa. Similarly, Versailles Palace, once a royal residence, also faced bomb threats, leading to the evacuation of visitors, along with police examining the area for any signs of danger. Additionally, Gare de Lyon, a significant train station in Paris, was evacuated following the discovery of a possible explosive device.

To address the escalating concerns, President Emmanuel Macron’s office announced the deployment of 7,000 soldiers by Monday night. This move comes after the government raised the national threat alert in response to the school attack in the northern city of Arras. The “attack emergency” threat posture enables the government to temporarily allocate additional troops to safeguard public places, among other precautionary measures.

Authorities are currently investigating the Arras stabbing as a potential act of terrorism. The main suspect, along with several others, is in custody, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear, as the assailant is reportedly refusing to cooperate with investigators. The suspect had been under surveillance by intelligence services due to suspected radicalization; however, there were no indications that he was preparing to carry out an attack.

According to court documents, the suspect, identified as Mohammed M., hails from the Ingushetia region in Russia’s Caucasus Mountains, which shares a border with Chechnya. The attack at Arras has left a lasting impact on the community, particularly amongst students and their parents. Trauma specialists stress the significance of addressing the emotional aftermath and revisiting the scene soon after such horrific incidents.

In response, a mother expressed her defiance against extremism by returning to the Gambetta-Carnot school with her 17-year-old daughter. They wanted to overcome their fear of returning to a place where children were subjected to hours of lockdown after the stabbing. Another mother sought guidance from counselors on how to support her two sons who witnessed the attack in their schoolyard.

“For them, they’re children,” said Emily Noge, accompanied by her sons and partner. “The moments that come back are always the same: the schoolyard, the chairs used for protection, the stabbings, the whys. ‘Why us? Why Arras? Why the teachers? They were good teachers. They were there to protect us.'”

The recent attack has also evoked memories of the beheading of Samuel Paty, a teacher who was killed by a radicalized Chechen near his school in the Paris area three years ago. Consequently, all middle schools and high schools in France will open later on Monday to allow staff to discuss the attack, reassure students, and address the incident. A minute of silence will be observed in each institution to honor the victims of all attacks targeting schools.

In these trying times, President Macron has called upon the people of France to remain united. The situation continues to evolve, and authorities are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

