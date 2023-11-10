France Heightens Security Measures and Deploys Thousands of Soldiers in Response to Recent Attacks

France has taken significant steps to strengthen its security measures following a series of violent incidents. President Emmanuel Macron has ordered the mobilization of 7,000 soldiers from the Sentinelle force, along with an upgrade in the country’s alert status to “emergency attack” level. This decision came after an emergency security cabinet meeting held by Macron in response to the tragic death of a teacher in Arras.

The teacher was fatally stabbed by a former student with a history of Islamic radicalization. Two other staff members at the school were also seriously injured in the attack. Authorities have launched anti-terror investigations into the incident.

French officials have named the attacker as Mohammed Mogouchkov, an 18-year-old of Chechen origin who was previously under surveillance by France’s General Directorate of Internal Security. Mogouchkov had been stopped and searched just last week, but was released due to lack of evidence. The attack took place at the Gambetta high school, where the assailant reportedly shouted “Allah Akbar” during the assault.

President Macron visited the school to express his condolences and solidarity with the victims and their families. In a statement, he emphasized the importance of unity in the face of such acts of terrorism.

In addition to the Arras attack, another security incident was reported in Limay, on the outskirts of Paris. A 24-year-old man, who was known to have been “radicalized,” was apprehended and taken into custody for carrying a knife near a mosque. The arrest was confirmed by the Versailles public prosecutor’s office.

With these recent events, France is heightening its security measures to ensure the safety of its citizens. The deployment of thousands of soldiers will help enhance the country’s ability to combat potential threats.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

