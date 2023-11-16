France Issues Arrest Warrant for Syrian President Assad

France has recently issued an arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on charges of using banned chemical weapons against civilians in Syria, according to a judicial source. This move by France is unprecedented, as it marks the first time a nation has issued an arrest warrant for crimes against humanity against a sitting head of state in another country.

The arrest warrant extends beyond President Assad and includes his brother, Maher al-Assad, and two other senior officials. The warrants were issued by two investigative judges who found evidence of complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Following the arrest warrant, an Interpol ‘Red Notice’ is expected to be issued. This notice acts as a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest the individuals named in the warrant. Michael Chammas, one of the plaintiff’s lawyers, stated that all Interpol member states should comply with the arrest warrant.

The case was initially brought forward by the Syrian Centre for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), the Open Society Justice Initiative (OSJI), and the Syrian Archive. These organizations allege that banned chemical weapons were used against civilians in the town of Douma and the district of Eastern Ghouta in August 2013, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people.

Back in 2013, the Syrian government was accused of using poison gas in Ghouta, a rebel stronghold near Damascus. The regime claimed that opposition forces were responsible for the attacks. The investigation into these attacks was initiated based on a criminal complaint made by survivors.

Reactions to the arrest warrant have been largely positive. Mazen Darwish, founder and director-general of SCM, described the decision as a historic judicial precedent and a victory for the victims, their families, and the survivors. Hadi al Khatib, founder of the Syrian Archive, expressed hope that other countries would follow France’s lead in holding high-level officials accountable for their actions.

It is worth noting that the Syrian government has consistently denied the use of chemical weapons and has argued that its strikes target “terrorists.” However, accusations of war crimes have long been directed towards the Syrian government.

As this story continues to develop, CNN has reached out to the Syrian government for comment.