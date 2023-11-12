French Authorities Investigate Mysterious Incident Involving Russian Journalist

French authorities have launched an investigation following a suspected poisoning incident involving Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova. The journalist gained attention last year after staging an on-air protest against the Ukraine war during a state-run newscast. Ovsyannikova reported feeling unwell after discovering a powder substance when she opened the door to her Paris apartment. Forensic police have been dispatched to her home to examine the situation.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), an international non-profit organization, Ovsyannikova’s condition improved throughout the day but she remains under medical supervision. RSF played a crucial role in facilitating Ovsyannikova’s safe departure from Russia with her daughter in late 2022, as she feared for their safety.

Ovsyannikova, who used to work for the Perviy Kanal television channel, faced severe backlash within Russia after appearing on screen with a placard criticizing the Ukraine war. The placard read: “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” Last week, a Moscow court sentenced Ovsyannikova to 8 1/2 years in prison in absentia for her protest.

In recent years, Russia has implemented stringent measures to suppress dissenting voices and control the narrative surrounding the Ukraine war. A law was passed in 2022, enabling the imprisonment of individuals who are accused of spreading “false” information about the conflict for up to 15 years. This has resulted in the imprisonment of prominent Kremlin critics, the blocking of independent news sites, and the exodus of independent journalists who fear prosecution.

One notable figure among the dissidents jailed in Russia is opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Convicted of promoting “extremism,” Navalny received an additional 19-year prison sentence, further prolonging his already extensive time behind bars. Navalny had previously spent five months in Germany recovering from a poisoning incident that he attributed to the Kremlin, although Russian officials denied any involvement.

