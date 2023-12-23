France Halts Flight Amid Suspected Human Trafficking: Passengers Receive Assistance

French authorities have detained two men and grounded a flight to Nicaragua with over 300 Indian passengers amidst suspicions of human trafficking. The Paris prosecutor’s office received an anonymous tip-off that the flight, arriving from the United Arab Emirates, may have been transporting potential victims of human trafficking.

The aircraft, operated by Legend Airlines, a charter company based in Romania, was halted at Vatry airport in eastern France during a refueling stop on Thursday.

What is the current status of the passengers?

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that identity checks are underway for the 303 passengers and cabin crew. Additionally, officials are examining the conditions of transportation and the purpose of travel for the passengers.

Following the grounding of the flight, the passengers were initially kept on board the aircraft. However, they were later transferred to the terminal building, where individual beds were provided for their comfort. Local authorities have stated that the passengers will remain at the airport overnight.

The Indian embassy in France took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to inform that the Paris authorities had informed them about the situation. The embassy’s statement reassured that an investigation is underway and passengers’ well-being is being ensured.

