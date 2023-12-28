Mumbai Police Urged to Investigate Trafficking Angle in France Flight Incident

In a recent development, the Special Inspector General of Police (Prevention of Crimes against Women and Children) in Maharashtra has requested the Mumbai Police to launch an investigation into the suspected human trafficking angle in the France flight incident. The officer, Deepak Pandey, wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police, urging them to look into the matter and gather detailed reports from the CISF officials who interrogated the passengers upon their arrival.

The incident unfolded when a flight carrying 276 passengers, suspected of being victims of trafficking, landed in Mumbai. Immigration and law enforcement agencies conducted initial questioning before releasing the passengers. However, no case was registered as the immigration authorities did not file a complaint.

The Maharashtra government, through a 2021 government resolution, appointed the Special Inspector General of Police as the nodal office in Mumbai for “anti-human trafficking” efforts. Citing this resolution, the officer highlighted the significance of investigating the incident thoroughly.

The flight in question, a Legend Airlines’ A340 from Fujairah, UAE, to Nicaragua, made a stop at Vatry, France, on December 21. French authorities initiated a probe based on intelligence received regarding the suspected trafficking of individuals.

This incident underscores the importance of combating human trafficking, a grave crime that affects numerous vulnerable individuals worldwide. By launching an investigation into the trafficking angle in the France flight incident, law enforcement agencies aim to identify and bring to justice those involved in this illicit trade. Such efforts are crucial in safeguarding the rights and well-being of potential victims.

