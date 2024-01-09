France’s New Energy Bill Shifts Focus to Nuclear Power, Raises Concerns

Critics are raising concerns over France’s new energy bill, which prioritizes the further development of nuclear power while avoiding setting specific targets for solar, wind, and other renewables. The proposed bill, set to be presented to lawmakers after cabinet approval, reaffirms France’s commitment to nuclear power in order to ensure “energy sovereignty.” France became a leader in nuclear power generation following the 1973 oil crisis, with over 50 power plants contributing to two-thirds of the country’s electricity.

However, these reactors are now aging, and France has yet to launch its new generation of nuclear power plants. The proposed bill emphasizes the sustainable and carbon-free nature of nuclear energy and aims to construct at least six, and potentially up to 14, new reactors to facilitate the transition to clean energy and meet climate change goals. Despite this focus on nuclear power, the bill does not include specific targets for renewable energy sources like wind and solar, unlike previous energy laws.

The Ministry of Energy Transition has stated that the government will set renewable energy targets at a later stage, but activists and experts find this insufficient. Critics argue that the absence of specific targets for renewables is a significant step backward. They contend that by solely quantifying nuclear power, the share of non-renewable energies remains unknown, and as a result, nuclear power receives priority. The exact role of non-renewables will be determined in future decrees, leading to an imbalanced energy mix.

To achieve its carbon neutrality goal by 2050, France must significantly increase the production and share of renewable energy sources. Various studies have consistently shown the need for rapid progress in this area. While France passed two bills last year to speed up progress in both nuclear and renewables, the absence of renewables targets in the new energy bill has caused surprise and concern.

The draft law promises to make efforts rather than set specific objectives, using phrases like “tending towards a reduction.” This approach has been criticized by energy transition experts and activists, who view it as a significant step backwards and inconsistent with European objectives. Additionally, the bill drops targets for reducing energy consumption through building renovations.

As the debate continues, concerns are being raised about the lack of clarity and ambition in France’s energy targets. The focus on nuclear power without clear renewable energy goals raises questions about the country’s commitment to a diverse and sustainable energy mix.

