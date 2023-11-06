France Denies Requesting Algeria’s Airspace for Military Operation in Niger

Amidst recent reports of French troops stationed in Niger and the possibility of a military intervention in the country, France’s army has denied asking Algeria to use its airspace for such an operation. Contrary to claims made by Algerian state radio, the French army stated that they have not made any formal request to fly over Algerian territory.

Algerian state radio, known for reflecting official opinions, reported the alleged request and emphasized Algeria’s opposition to foreign military action in Niger, instead advocating for diplomatic efforts. However, a source within the French army promptly dismissed these claims and reaffirmed that no such request had been made.

While France has approximately 1,500 troops stationed in Niger, they have not officially expressed their intent for military intervention to counter the recent coup. Rather, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the region’s main bloc, has indicated the possibility of military intervention if diplomatic efforts fail, without specifying a specific timeline.

It is essential to note that France’s military presence in West Africa has faced significant challenges due to a series of coups in the Sahel region since 2020. French forces have been expelled from Mali and Burkina Faso, subsequently witnessing a surge in anti-French sentiment in Niger’s capital, Niamey, following the July 26 coup. This situation has allowed for the strengthening of Russian influence in the region.

Algeria, a former French colony, has also had strained relations with its former ruler. Disagreements over Sahel security, historical disputes, media coverage, and human rights issues have contributed to the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Algeria has expressed its interest in joining the BRICS group, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

While the core fact remains unchanged – France denying the request for Algerian airspace – it is crucial to approach current affairs with caution and critically evaluate various sources to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.