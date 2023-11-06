The French Army Initiates Talks for Military Withdrawal from Niger Following Coup

The French army is engaging in discussions with Niger’s military regarding the withdrawal of certain military elements from the country after a recent coup, according to a defense ministry source. The putsch that occurred on July 26 resulted in the removal of French ally President Mohamed Bazoum from power, raising concerns about the future of France’s military presence in Niger. Currently, around 1,500 French troops are stationed in Niger as part of a larger effort to combat jihadists in the Sahel region.

While specific details about the withdrawal were not provided by the anonymous defense ministry source, it is clear that talks are underway to address the situation. The suspension of anti-terrorist cooperation following the coup has immobilized French forces, prompting discussions about easing the movements of military resources in Niger.

The strained relationship between Niger and France has deteriorated further since Paris recognized the post-coup regime as illegitimate. In response, the coup leaders announced the termination of several military cooperation agreements with France. Niger’s military-appointed Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has expressed the desire for a swift departure of French troops but also expressed hope to maintain cooperation with the former colonial power.

The majority of French forces are located near the capital city of Niamey, where recent protests have demanded their departure. This coup marks another blow to French influence in the region, following military takeovers in Mali in 2020 and Burkina Faso in 2022. However, France has exhibited more restraint in response to the end of the pro-French dynasty in Gabon, suggesting a nuanced approach to changing political landscapes in African countries.

As discussions unfold between the French and Nigerien military, the future of France’s military presence in Niger remains uncertain. The withdrawal of certain military elements could have significant implications for the fight against jihadists in the Sahel and the broader regional dynamics in West Africa.