France Engages in Discussions with Niger’s Military on the Future of French Troops

France is currently in talks with the military in Niger regarding the potential withdrawal of certain elements of its army following a recent coup, according to a source from the country’s defense ministry. This development comes amid speculation that France may be compelled to completely withdraw its military presence from Niger after the coup that removed French ally President Mohamed Bazoum.

With approximately 1,500 troops stationed in Niger as part of France’s broader efforts against jihadist groups in the Sahel region, the country has become a crucial hub for French operations. This significance increased after French troops were forced to withdraw from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso due to previous coups.

While no specific details were provided, the defense ministry source revealed that discussions about the withdrawal of certain military elements have commenced. Moreover, a source close to Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu mentioned ongoing talks about facilitating the movement of French military resources in Niger.

These discussions have emerged after the military takeover caused a suspension of anti-terrorist cooperation, leaving French forces immobilized. The relationship between Niger and France, the former’s former colonial power and traditional ally, deteriorated rapidly after Paris supported the elected President Bazoum and deemed the post-coup regime illegitimate.

In response to the coup, the leaders renounced several military agreements with France, including one that required a month-long notice period, which expired on a recent Sunday. Niger’s military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine stated that negotiations were taking place for a swift departure of French troops. However, he expressed hope for maintaining cooperation, highlighting the history shared between the two countries.

Most of the French forces are stationed at an airfield near the capital, Niamey, which has been the site of recent protests demanding the departure of French troops. This coup marks another significant blow to French influence in the region, following military takeovers in Mali in 2020 and Burkina Faso in 2022.

Meanwhile, a recent coup in Gabon led to the ousting of President Ali Bongo Ondimba, whose father had held power for over four decades. In contrast to prior reactions, France has demonstrated more restraint in response to the end of the pro-French dynasty in Gabon compared to the fall of its ally Bazoum.

