France Expresses Outrage over Death of Worker in Israeli Strike in Gaza

France has strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of a residential building in the Rafah region of Gaza, which resulted in the death of one of its staff members. The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed its outrage at the attack, demanding a swift investigation into the circumstances surrounding the bombing.

The house was struck on Wednesday, killing the employee and 10 others who had sought refuge there. The employee had been working with the French government in Gaza since 2002, and some of his family members had already been evacuated. The ministry extended its condolences to the affected families.

The incident takes place amidst heightened external pressure on Israel due to its ongoing bombing campaigns in Gaza. Over 80% of the nearly 19,000 Palestinians killed in the conflict are believed to be civilians, raising concerns over the indiscriminate nature of the attacks.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who is currently in Israel, has been advocating for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. Colonna expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the war-torn Palestinian territory and called for an end to the loss of civilian lives.

During her visit, Colonna also condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas and plans to meet with the families of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip. She aims to engage in dialogue with her Palestinian counterpart in the occupied West Bank to find a path towards peace.

In addition, Colonna criticized the increasing incidents of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. She emphasized the need to hold those responsible accountable for their crimes. According to the Ministry of Health in the West Bank, more than 290 Palestinians have lost their lives as a result of actions by Israeli forces or settlers since October 7.

