France Confronts Growing Bedbug Infestation, Taking Swift Action to Address the Issue

France is currently grappling with a concerning rise in bedbug infestations, resulting in the closure of several schools. The country’s education minister, Gabriel Attal, revealed that bedbugs were discovered in 17 institutions, prompting the closure of seven of them. The situation has raised alarm bells in the French government, especially as France is currently hosting the Rugby World Cup and preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Efforts to tackle this problem have been paramount, with the education ministry promptly closing five schools, affecting approximately 1,500 students. Additional closures were announced earlier this week, affecting two more schools in Marseille and Villefranche-sur-Saone. Attal expressed the urgent need for swift action to ensure affected institutions are treated within 24 hours.

To address the issue and provide support to schools, a list of approved and recognized pest control companies has been compiled in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and regional health agencies. This measure will expedite intervention and allow school administrators to promptly contact the necessary professionals.

However, the problem extends beyond schools and public institutions. The city of Amiens recently closed a municipal library after bedbugs were found in public reading areas. The library is set to reopen after successful pest control treatment.

While the number of reported cases may seem small compared to the large number of institutions throughout France, the situation calls for immediate attention. It is estimated that one-tenth of French households have experienced bedbug problems in recent years, necessitating costly and often repeated pest control operations.

Reports of bedbugs in various public spaces, including the Paris metro, high-speed trains, and Charles De Gaulle airport, have caused significant concern. However, these individual cases have not been officially confirmed by the authorities.

France is determined to confront this growing bedbug infestation head-on, taking decisive measures to address the issue promptly and efficiently. By collaborating with pest control professionals and prioritizing the treatment of affected institutions, the country aims to mitigate the spread of bedbugs and ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.