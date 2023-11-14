France Implements Restriction on Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations in Response to Hamas’ Call for Action

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has issued a ban on pro-Palestinian protests following a call from the former leader of Hamas urging Muslims worldwide to stage demonstrations in support of Palestinians. The ban comes as a precaution to maintain public order, as such rallies have the potential to disrupt peace and stability.

In Paris, French police employed tear gas and water cannons to disperse a large gathering of pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the same day the ban was imposed. Prior to this incident, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for restraint while addressing the nation, urging both Muslims and Jews to stand together, free from suspicion and division. Macron emphasized that anti-Semitism often leads to other forms of hatred and stressed the importance of condemning terrorism.

The ban was issued to police authorities throughout France and comes in response to Khaled Meshal’s call for demonstrations worldwide in solidarity with Palestinians. Meshal goes further by encouraging individuals residing near Israel’s border to join the ongoing conflict. Concerns about security have risen, particularly in countries with significant Jewish populations such as the United States. National police agencies have announced plans to increase patrols to ensure public safety.

The Israeli-Gaza conflict has sparked pro-Palestinian protests worldwide, which authorities have actively discouraged. In Sydney, a planned march was canceled following a warning from local law enforcement that the rally was unauthorized. In the United Kingdom, Home Secretary Suella Braverman cautioned against using the Palestinian flag to justify acts of terror against Israelis. Meanwhile, in New York, pro-Palestinian protesters encountered counter-protests from pro-Israel demonstrators.

France is home to a substantial Muslim population and has the world’s third-largest Jewish community, with 442,000 Jewish residents. In the context of the ongoing conflict, at least a dozen French nationals have lost their lives, and 17 individuals are still missing, according to a spokesperson from the French Foreign Ministry.

