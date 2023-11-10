French Support for ECOWAS Efforts to Restore Democracy in Niger

France has pledged its support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in its mission to overturn the military coup in Niger. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna emphasized the urgency of the situation during her meeting with Niger Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou and the Niger ambassador in Paris.

In her public radio statement, Colonna highlighted the deadline set by ECOWAS for the coup leaders to relinquish power, stating that failure to comply would be considered a serious threat. She affirmed the credibility of this threat and expressed France’s commitment to aiding ECOWAS in its bid to restore democracy in Niger.

While France did not specify the precise nature of its support, it remains unclear whether military assistance will be provided. ECOWAS, on the other hand, announced that its military chiefs have developed a comprehensive plan for potential intervention, including the necessary resources and deployment strategies.

The coup leaders have issued a warning, stating that they will respond to any intervention with force. Additionally, neighboring countries Mali and Burkina Faso, both of which have experienced military takeovers in recent years, view any regional intervention as an act of war against them. Russia, with its growing presence in the Sahel region, has expressed skepticism regarding the efficacy of foreign intervention to resolve the crisis.

While several countries, including Benin and Germany, continue to advocate for diplomatic solutions to deescalate the situation, the United States has temporarily suspended certain aid programs to Niger in response to the coup. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that US assistance is contingent upon democratic governance and respect for constitutional order. However, humanitarian and food assistance, as well as measures to protect US personnel, will remain unaffected.

As the situation evolves on the ground, the United States and other international actors remain committed to supporting the people of Niger and their democratic aspirations. The immediate restoration of Niger’s democratically-elected government continues to be the shared objective of the international community.

