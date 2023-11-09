French Official Released After Detention in Niger

France’s Foreign ministry has confirmed the release of Stephane Jullien, a French official who had been held by security forces in Niger. Jullien, an adviser to French nationals in Niger, was arrested on September 8 by Niger security forces.

As an elected official representing French expatriates, Jullien works closely with the country’s embassies and consulates. He is one of 442 such advisers worldwide, dedicated to providing assistance to French expats regarding work, schools, social security, and other pertinent matters.

This incident follows Niger’s recent decision to expel France’s ambassador, further straining the already delicate relationship between the two countries. Paris contested the authority of the ruling junta in Niamey to expel the French ambassador, asserting that they lacked the power to do so.

In response to the military-led coup in Niger, France had initially announced the cessation of military cooperation and the suspension of development aid to the country. However, they have not complied with the putsch leaders’ demand to withdraw the 1,500 French troops stationed in Niger, as they still recognize the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently being held captive, as the legitimate leader of the country.

The release of Stephane Jullien offers a glimmer of hope for a possible resolution to the strained diplomatic relations between France and Niger. As both nations navigate turbulent political challenges, it remains to be seen how their future interactions will shape the broader regional dynamics in West Africa.