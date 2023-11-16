Foxconn Founder Terry Gou Announces Independent Presidential Bid for Taiwan

Terry Gou, the renowned entrepreneur and founder of Foxconn, a major supplier for Apple, has recently declared his candidacy for the Taiwanese presidency as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections. Gou’s previous attempts to secure the nomination of the Kuomintang KMT, a party known for its inclination towards closer ties with China, were unsuccessful, prompting him to run as an independent this time.

Following his resignation as the chief executive officer of Foxconn in 2019, Gou embarked on a presidential campaign that ultimately fell short. Undeterred, he chose to re-enter the political arena and focused on building grassroots support by touring Taiwan and hosting campaign-like rallies. Speculation of his intention to run as an independent candidate grew stronger in recent weeks.

Gou’s primary message revolves around the concept of “entrepreneur’s rule,” asserting that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has jeopardized Taiwan’s international position and made errors in domestic policymaking during its seven years in power. In his address to potential voters, Gou emphasized his commitment to fostering peace in the Taiwan Strait and establishing a solid foundation for mutual trust between Taiwan and China over the course of four years.

To qualify as an independent candidate, Gou must collect approximately 300,000 voter signatures before November 2, adhering to electoral regulations. The Central Election Commission will then review the signatures and announce the results by November 14. Gou faces tough competition from Vice President William Lai, the frontrunner from the ruling DPP, and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan People’s Party, who has consistently ranked second in polls.

Seeking to consolidate opposition forces against the DPP, Gou extended an invitation to Ko and Hou, urging them to engage in discussions and form a united front. However, the KMT expressed disappointment over his decision to run as an independent candidate and encouraged Gou to support the party’s nominee, Hou.

China’s reaction to the presidential race is of utmost importance, given its claim on Taiwan as part of its territory. The Chinese government has displayed a strong aversion to Vice President William Lai due to his pro-Taiwan independence stance. Although the DPP asserts Taiwan’s separate identity from China, it has consistently offered talks that have been rejected by Beijing.

As tensions between Taiwan and China escalate, exacerbated by China’s regular military exercises near the island, questions arise regarding Gou’s potential conflict of interest with Foxconn’s significant investments in China. Gou, however, reassured the public that he is not controlled by the People’s Republic of China and emphasized his willingness to divest personal assets in China to safeguard Taiwan’s interests.

It remains to be seen whether Terry Gou’s independent bid will gather enough support to secure his place on the ballot for the 2024 presidential election. With the Taiwanese electorate facing crucial choices about the island’s future direction, the political landscape is likely to witness intense competition and varying alliances in the coming months.

FAQ

Who is Terry Gou?

Terry Gou is a billionaire entrepreneur and the founder of Foxconn, a major supplier for Apple Inc.

Which party did Terry Gou previously seek the presidential nomination from?

Terry Gou initially sought the presidential nomination from the Kuomintang (KMT) party, which historically favors closer ties with China.

What is Gou’s main argument regarding the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)?

Gou claims that under the rule of the DPP, Taiwan has been led towards potential war and has made significant mistakes in domestic policies.

What is the requirement for Gou to qualify as an independent candidate?

Gou must gather close to 300,000 voter signatures by November 2, in accordance with electoral regulations.

Who are Gou’s main competitors in the presidential race?

Vice President William Lai from the ruling DPP and former Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je from the Taiwan People’s Party are considered Gou’s main rivals.

How does Gou plan to address conflicts of interest with his business in China?

Gou stated that he would be prepared to sacrifice his personal assets in China to protect Taiwan’s interests in the event of a Chinese attack.

Sources:

Reuters