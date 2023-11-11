Fox News Issues Apology to Gold Star Family Following Backlash

Fox News has issued an apology to a Gold Star family after facing severe backlash over a false story it published last month. The story claimed that the family had to pay $60,000 to ship the remains of their fallen relative back from Afghanistan because the Pentagon refused to cover the costs.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Fox News expressed their sincere apologies to the Gee family, referencing Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, who tragically lost her life in a terror attack at the Kabul airport in 2021 while assisting with US withdrawal efforts.

The apology came after Military.com shed light on the issue, revealing that senior members of the Marine Corps had repeatedly informed Fox News executives about the false nature of the story. In fact, Marine Corps spokesman Maj. James Stenger privately accused the outlet of leveraging Gee’s death for “cheap clickbait points.”

The behavior exhibited by Fox News was described as “disgusting” by Stenger, criticizing the outlet for capitalizing on a tragic event.

Initially, when informed about the false report, Fox News merely changed the headline to attribute the claims to Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida. However, Mills later recanted his statements. Eventually, the story was completely removed from the website without any explanation or correction. Such actions are considered unethical within the realm of news media.

It was only after the Military.com story sparked widespread backlash that Fox News publicly addressed the incident and issued an apology.

While this incident highlights Fox News’ unethical behavior, it is not an isolated case. The outlet has a history of disregarding traditional news ethics, regularly engaging in dishonest reporting and commentary.

Earlier this year, Fox News settled a defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems, a company involved in election technology. The settlement amounted to a historic $787 million, effectively avoiding a trial. However, Fox News is currently facing another lawsuit from voting technology company Smartmatic, seeking $2.7 billion in damages.

It is crucial for news outlets to maintain the highest ethical standards in reporting news, ensuring accuracy and responsibility. The incident involving Fox News and the subsequent apology serves as a reminder of the importance of journalistic integrity and the consequences that can arise from failing to uphold these values.

