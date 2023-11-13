Fox News’ False Story Exposes the Dangers of Clickbait Journalism

After facing backlash, Fox News has issued an apology for publishing a false news story regarding the family of a fallen US marine. The original article claimed that the family of Marine Sgt Nicole Gee was forced to pay $60,000 for the return of her remains from Afghanistan because the Pentagon declined to cover the cost. However, it was soon revealed that the story was inaccurate and misleading.

The report had initially cited an account given by Florida congressman Cory Mills, but even he appeared to walk back his claims shortly after the story was published. The headline of the now-removed article read, “Family forced to pay to ship body of Marine killed after Pentagon policy change: ‘Egregious injustice’.” Fox News has since apologized to the Gee family for the misinformation.

This incident highlights the dangers of clickbait journalism and the rush to publish sensationalized stories without proper fact-checking. The story was misleadingly titled and failed to seek comments from the Marine Corps and the Gee family before publication. It used the grief of a family member of a fallen Marine as a means to generate website traffic, which is not only unethical but also disrespectful.

The Marine Corps swiftly reached out to Fox News, urging them to retract the story. Major James Stenger, the lead spokesperson for the Marine Corps, criticized the outlet for using the family’s grief for “cheap clickbait points,” emphasizing that the story was false. Fox News made minor revisions to the article, but these changes were insufficient to address the misleading nature of the story.

While Florida congressman Cory Mills attempted to clarify his original claims, stating that the family was confused about the transportation of the remains, it is essential to recognize the larger issue at hand. Regardless of who ultimately covered the costs in this specific situation, it is vital that the Department of Defense proactively communicates to Gold Star families their willingness to cover transportation expenses for fallen servicemembers.

This incident raises questions about journalistic integrity and the responsibility of news outlets to uphold accurate reporting. The public relies on news organizations for unbiased and factual information, not sensationalism and clickbait. It is crucial for media outlets to prioritize truth and accuracy, especially when reporting on sensitive matters such as the loss of a military servicemember.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

