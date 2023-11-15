Tragic Plane Crash Claims Fourteen Lives in Brazil’s Amazonas State

In a devastating incident that unfolded on Saturday, a small plane crashed in Brazil’s northern Amazonas state, resulting in the loss of fourteen lives. The crash, which occurred in Barcelos province, located approximately 250 miles (400 km) from the state capital, Manaus, has left the region in shock and mourning.

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, expressed deep regret over the tragic accident. He offered condolences to the families and friends of the twelve passengers and two crew members who perished in the crash. Working tirelessly since the incident, emergency response teams have been providing the necessary support to the affected families.

The Manaus Aerotáxi airline, involved in the tragic accident, expressed its commitment to respecting the privacy of those involved during this difficult time. The airline is conducting an internal investigation to determine the circumstances leading to the incident. They assure the public that they will provide updates and all necessary details as the investigation progresses.

To shed light on the accident, the Brazilian air force has called upon the Accident Investigation and Prevention Centre (CENIPA) to conduct a thorough investigation. The focus will be on determining the cause of the crash of the Embraer Bandeirante aircraft registered as PT-SOG. Investigators have been deployed to analyze the evidence and gather crucial information.

According to Governor Lima’s interview with O Globo newspaper, the victims of this tragic event were Brazilian tourists. The bodies of those who lost their lives have been recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft. Initial assessments indicate that an error in the approach to landing led to the accident.

The devastating plane crash in Brazil’s Amazonas state serves as a stark reminder of the importance of aviation safety. Such incidents emphasize the need for comprehensive investigations and ongoing efforts to prevent similar accidents in the future.

