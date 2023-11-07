Downpour and Reduced Visibility Contributed to the Fatal Plane Crash in Amazonas, Brazil

Tragedy struck in Brazil’s Amazonas state when a small jet crashed, resulting in the loss of fourteen lives. Officials investigating the incident believe that heavy rainfall and poor visibility played significant roles in the accident.

According to Vinicius Almeida, the security secretary of Amazonas state, the pilot approached the popular tourist town of Barcelos amidst heavy rain and low visibility. Inadvertently, the pilot seemed to have initiated the landing halfway down the runway, ultimately causing the plane to run off the landing strip and crash into dense vegetation.

The governor of Amazonas state, Wilson Lima, expressed his deep regret over the incident and extended condolences to the families and friends of the twelve passengers and two crew members who lost their lives. Lima confirmed that the victims were all Brazilian tourists.

The adverse weather conditions prevailing in the region, characterized by heavy rainfall, are believed to be the primary cause of the accident. Lima explained that an error in the aircraft’s landing approach likely contributed to the tragic outcome.

The Manaus Aerotaxi airline, involved in the incident, has released a statement expressing their commitment to cooperating with the investigation. They have requested respect for the privacy of those directly affected by the crash and have pledged to provide updates as the inquiry progresses.

Investigations into the crash are being conducted by the Brazilian Air Force, as they work towards determining the specific causes behind the tragedy. The aircraft involved in the accident was identified as an Embraer Bandeirante with the registration PT-SOG.

Barcelos, situated on the Rio Negro, a tributary of the Amazon River, is surrounded by national parks and protected areas. The region is renowned for its fishing opportunities, attracting numerous visitors during the peak fishing season. Amazonas state, known for its dense rainforests, is a popular destination for adventure travelers, welcoming hundreds of thousands of tourists annually.