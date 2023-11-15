Syrian Soldiers Lose Lives in Israeli Airstrikes, Raising Tensions in Damascus

Syrian state media reported on Monday that four soldiers lost their lives and another four were injured in a recent missile attack conducted by Israel near the capital city of Damascus. The attack resulted in some material damage to specific points in the vicinity of Damascus, according to the report by state news agency SANA. The Syrian military managed to intercept and shoot down some of the Israeli missiles with their air defenses.

The Israeli military has chosen not to comment on the incident, maintaining a policy of silence regarding its activities in Syria. However, this is not the first time Israel has been accused of conducting airstrikes in Syria. Over the years, Israel has allegedly targeted Iran-linked sites in Syria, with a particular focus on disrupting Iran’s aerial supply lines used for transporting arms.

Alongside the casualties among Syrian soldiers, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, documented the deaths of two additional fighters affiliated with pro-Damascus non-Syrian militias. The nationalities of these fighters have yet to be confirmed. The strikes also hit warehouses located near the Damascus airport.

Syria’s armed forces have been receiving military support from Iran and Russia since the onset of the conflict in 2011. Additionally, allied fighters from Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan have joined forces with the Syrian army. As a consequence, Iran’s proxy militias, primarily led by Hezbollah, now exert influence in significant areas of eastern, southern, and northern Syria, as well as several suburbs around the capital.

(Source: Reuters)