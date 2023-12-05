BJP Achieves Landslide Victory in India Regional Elections: Exploring the Factors Behind the Win

India’s recent regional elections have witnessed a remarkable victory for the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it successfully gained control of key states. This outcome serves as a significant boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is preparing to seek a third term in the upcoming national elections. The BJP’s triumph includes the capture of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh states from the opposition Indian National Congress party, as well as securing a record fifth term in central Madhya Pradesh.

While the Congress party failed to maintain its hold in these states, retaining only the southern state of Telangana, the election results signify a broader trend. They indicate that the Congress party’s hopes of regaining power at the national level have been significantly diminished. Political experts argue that the party, which played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence against British colonial rule, must reassess its strategy as Modi has successfully placed Hindu nationalism at the core of Indian politics.

So, what were the key factors that contributed to the BJP’s resounding victory in these regional elections? Let’s examine four significant reasons behind their success:

1. Expanding Welfare Schemes and Effective Publicity:

The BJP has notably broadened its support base by implementing various welfare schemes, thereby bolstering its reputation as a pro-poor party. The introduction of initiatives such as cash transfers, free rations, and affordable gas cylinders by the central government has resonated with voters who face high unemployment, agricultural challenges, and growing inequality. Prime Minister Modi evidently highlighted these efforts during his campaign, magnifying the government’s commitment to assisting the underprivileged. Notably, the BJP claims to provide free rations to over 800 million individuals, exposing the skewed economic growth within the country.

2. ‘Modi Magic’ and the Emphasis on Hindu-First Politics:

Prime Minister Modi’s personal appeal, often referred to as ‘Modi Magic’ by local media, has played a central role in the BJP’s success. With a staggering 93 million followers on X, Modi has harnessed his foreign policy achievements to consolidate his popularity. Under his leadership, India has strengthened ties with the United States and Western nations, strategically positioning itself against China’s ascent. Simultaneously, India has projected itself as a leader in the Global South. Modi’s emphasis on transforming India into a manufacturing hub, particularly as Western countries seek alternative supply chains, has further added to the BJP’s appeal. The party cleverly utilized the 2020 launch of the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya to capitalize on Hindu nationalist sentiments, contributing to their victory.

3. Electoral Funding and Extensive Campaigning:

With significant financial resources, the BJP has extensively utilized campaign publicity. However, critics have raised concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding political funding, particularly through electoral bonds. This mechanism allows parties to conceal the identity of their donors from the public. In the period between 2017 and 2022, half of all political funding was received through electoral bonds. The BJP, in particular, received more than 57 percent of its funding via these bonds, with the majority of their sources remaining undisclosed. The party’s substantial financial advantage enabled them to keep their leader in the spotlight through multiple rallies and roadshows, effectively connecting with voters.

4. Lack of Opposition Unity:

The Congress party’s defeat can be attributed to internal factionalism and an inability to form alliances with like-minded secular parties. Additionally, the party’s leadership has been criticized for their arrogance and disconnect from the ground reality. To reverse their electoral fortunes, experts suggest that the Congress party needs to revamp its leadership and foster the emergence of young faces within the organization. Over the past decade, the BJP has effectively marginalized Congress in Indian politics. Despite notable figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, the party’s recognition remains entrenched in the past, necessitating a change in approach.

